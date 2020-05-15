Dance music prodigy Osrin has been stampeding through the ranks of the EDM realm since he was a teenager. At the ripe age of 20, his prospects look brighter and brighter every day with each scintillating future pop jam he releases, consistently dropping electronic knockouts that you'd expect to hear from a polished industry veteran.

Osrin unveiled his latest tour de force today, the breathtaking future pop jam "Left to Try," which was released via Martin Garrix's STMPD imprint.

"Left to Try" brilliantly tightropes the line between brooding and uplifting. With its eloquent guitar plucks and wistful vocals, which explore the painstaking notion of trying to save a deteriorating relationship, the single oozes melancholic pathos and tugs at the heartstrings with each twangy bass pluck in its drops. WILHELM's aching and contemplative vocal effort is a poignant stunner, and a visceral journey through a an all-too-relatable scenario.

Osrin's ability to blend future bass and pop under a unique sound all his own is unparalleled, and it was recently noticed by none other than EDM's prodigy of yesteryear, Martin Garrix. Garrix has tapped Osrin for official remixes of his David Guetta collab "So Far Away" and his joint effort with CMC$ and Icona Pop, "X's," (under his GRX moniker) among others. Osrin has also released a slew of original singles under the STMPD banner.

