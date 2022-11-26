Skip to main content
Owl City Dials Into the "Neural Cloud" Mobile Game With New Song, "Up To The Cloud"

The new sci-fi RPG was released today on Android and iOS.

c/o Press

Owl City has been uploaded to the cloud for his new video game theme song.

In honor of today's release of Neural Cloud, the mobile game's developers have shared its official theme song by the famed "Fireflies" artist.

In addition to the track, "Up To The Cloud," the sci-fi RPG developers shared a music video set to the sounds of the veteran electronic music producer's work. The video features characters and environments from the game so players can get a taste of what to expect if they decide to log in and try it out.

Owl City in Neural Cloud
Rich with computer science puns and plenty of tasteful vocal effects, the theme song will feel familiar to fans of Owl City. Upbeat and happy, the track features a bouncy synth-heavy groove that highlights the vocal talents of the "Fireflies" creator. The synth is especially pronounced at the end of the song where a fun keyboard solo takes center stage to close out the tune.

Neural Cloud is out now on iOS and Android. Check out the official "Up To The Cloud" music video below and stream the track here.

