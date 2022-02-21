Skip to main content
Oxlo Showcases Growth In Electrifying Single, "Get Better"

"I'm going to get better, just give me some time."

Don't let his age fool you.

Starting his music production career at the age of 12, 19-year-old Oxlo quickly began to make waves in the dance music space. He saw success early on with his striking covers of popular songs, which propelled him into the underground scenes in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. It was there that Oxlo was able to develop his own unique style, with the motivation to make a lasting impact on the electronic music landscape.

Now, Oxlo has returned with his first song of the year, dubbed "Get Better." Without wasting any time, he kicks off the track with an ominous bassline and spacey synths, soon followed by hypnotic vocals. The topline is dark and eerie in its sound design, as a down-pitched voice calls out, "I'm going to get better, just give me some time." Before long, Oxlo switches gears with an electrifying house drop. 

Check out "Get Better" below.

Like many, Oxlo's passion for music was discovered in his early childhood. At a very young age, he began playing the drums with his father, a substantial figure and mentor who unfortunately passed away too soon. He continues to use music production as an emotional outlet, pursuing his goals as a way of honoring his father and coping with the loss.

"Get Better" captures the unique and emotive style Oxlo is known for, while showcasing his growth. And he has big plans this year.

"This is a concept that’s been years in the making," Oxlo said in a press statement. "I can't wait to show the EDM world what I've been working on."

Find "Get Better" on your preferred streaming service here.

