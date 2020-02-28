Excision, Wooli, Trivecta, and Julianne Hope Release Music Video for "Oxygen"

Excision (real name Jeff Abel), Wooli (real name Adam Puleo), and Trivecta (real name Sam Dobkin) have released a music video for their track "Oxygen" featuring Julianne Hope.

The music video for "Oxygen" focuses on a couple and how they keep their relationship afloat while one of them is away. It opens with a shot of one of them walking down a desolate road at dusk, bleeding. The video continues on showing the positive aspects of their relationship. Oxygen's visual companion fits the song perfectly, as it pulls out emotions both visually and audibly.

Abel is currently taking his latest stage production, The Evolution, on tour with Puleo. Some upcoming stops include Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Denver, and many more. You can find tickets to the Evolution Tour here.

