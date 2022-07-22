Papa Khan Stuns In New Color Bass Anthem, "AWOL"

Class of 2021 inductee Papa Khan has returned with his rousing new single, "AWOL."

"AWOL" is yet another stellar showing from Khan, showcasing his undeniable talents as one of the fastest-growing bass music producers in the scene.

An atmospheric intro creates space for his own pop-punk-inspired vocals to take over. It's not long before a masterfully crafted color bass drop allows his talents to shine, as his immaculate sound design runs roughshod through through the arrangement alongside expertly syncopated synths.

It's clear that Khan has perfected his distinct sound, and "AWOL" is a clear demonstration. Listen below.

Coming off a huge year in 2021, Khan has seen continued success in 2022. Most recently, the Indonesian beatsmith released his LOST EP on Monstercat. He also dropped a handful of singles earlier this year, including "I GOT YOU" as well as "Hologram Tears" (with Monica Santucci) via SLANDER's Heaven Sent imprint.

Find "AWOL" on streaming platforms here.

