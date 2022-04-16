Skip to main content
Papa Khan Continues to Innovate On New Color Bass Single, "Get To U"

Arriving by way of Monstercat, "Get To U" is representative of the Indonesian prodigy at his finest.

c/o Press

Much like his recent singles, Papa Khan is wearing his heart on his sleeve once again with "Get To U," out via Monstercat

"Get To U" is representative of Papa Khan at his finest. The entire song screams maturation, taking his beloved color bass sound to new heights. Opting to once again record his own vocals, the Indonesian electronic music prodigy envelops his honest lyrics with a beautifully painted, hard-hitting soundscape.

"'Get To U' is a song about love. It's about the willingness to do anything for love," Khan said in a press statement. "It's that feeling of going all-in when you fall in love with someone."

A leading producer in the electronic subgenre of color bass, Khan has been unstoppable since first making his way into the scene in 2020 with his breakout hit "Rain." Since, he's been nominated to EDM.com's Class of 2021 as well as garnered support from the likes of Skrillex, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland and Flux Pavilion, among many others.

"Get To U" arrives at a landmark moment in the career of Khan, who is well on his way to hitting the road in the United States for the first time alongside MARAUDA.

Listen to "Get To U" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW PAPA KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/papakhanmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/papakhanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/papakhanmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3edMrsz

