Get "Lost" In Papa Khan's Emotive New EP
Papa Khan's debut Monstercat EP is his most emotive to date.
The Class of 2021 star has finally dropped Lost, a five-track EP from one of the most influential figures in the color bass genre.
The record features a trio of previously released tracks: "Get to U," "The Tide" and the pop-punk-inspired Valentine's Day anthem "Never Cared." New additions to Khan's arsenal are "So Far Away" and "Beg for U."
The former features intimate lyrics about love and love lost, soundtracked by yet another instant-classic bassline from the genre-bending Indonesian producer. The latter of the new singles begins with softly-spoken lyricism before cutting into a twinkly bass drop filled with frenetic synths for a chaotic yet meticulously-crafted tune.
Recommended Articles
Wreckno Drops Fiery Hip-House Track, "DELUSIONAL"
"DELUSIONAL" arrives ahead of a landmark performance at Electric Forest.
Enforcing Rights Just Got Much Easier for Copyright Owners
Rights-holders may be awarded damages by submitting an infringement notice with the Copyright Claims Board.
Listen to a Hyperactive Drum & Bass Mix From Shaq
DJ Diesel's mini-mix features originals and remixes from the likes of Nikademis, Macsen, Mylky and many more.
Speaking about the new EP, Khan said that the album was inspired by deeply emotional moments in his personal life.
"This EP is pretty much about what happened to me in my personal life, mostly about breakups and stuff," he said, per a press release shared with EDM.com. "Falling into a hole (love) and craving more from it even though it hurts. Only to make me feel even lonelier."
You can stream Lost here.
FOLLOW PAPA KHAN:
Facebook: facebook.com/papakhanmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/papakhanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/papakhanmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3edMrsz