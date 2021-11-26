Papa Khan and Monica Santucci Collide On Melancholic Single "Hologram Tears"
After a monstrous 2020, Papa Khan has been making waves in 2021. This time around he's enlisted the help of Monica Santucci for their new collaboration "Hologram Tears."
"Hologram Tears" is a full-on showcase of both Khan and Santucci's talents. The former's signature, forward-thinking sound dominates the track where his immaculate sound design and hypnotic, syncopated synths take center stage. His ingenuity creates the perfect platform for the latter to shine with her gorgeous vocal work.
Check out "Hologram Tears," out now via SLANDER's Heaven Sent imprint below.
Papa Khan has been unstoppable since releasing his breakthrough single "Rain." The EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee recently released "Tide" on Monstercat and premiered the massive "XP" back in February. Santucci has had a phenomenal year as well, dropping collabs with Nurko, Kaivon, Excision, Dion Timmer and more.
Listen to "Hologram Tears" on streaming platforms here.
