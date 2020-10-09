Listen to Papa Khan's "Rain," a Masterstroke of Bass Music Production

Future riddim, dubstep, future bass—whatever you want to call it, there's no doubt that Papa Khan's new single "Rain" is in a league of its own.

"Rain" found a home on Marshmello's JoyTime Collective banner, and it is an absolutely perfect fit. Emblematic of a star in the making, the track is a masterclass in bass music sound design. The Indonesian prodigy introduces spacey pads off the bat, using the enchanting nature of the verse to effortlessly build into the first drop. That's when he goes haywire, unloading a stunning drop with lush, frenetic synths and fluttering arpeggios.

It's the way Papa Khan syncopates those synths, however, that elevates his sound design into the realm of extraordinary. His quirky yet brilliant synth programming is symbolic of a producer who is not afraid to take risks—a downright scary presence for the bass music community. In other words, who knows what this guy is going to create next?

Meanwhile, Papa Khan also announced that he has signed to UTA, one of the nation's leading talent agencies. Needless to say, you'll be seeing much more of him once concerts return.

You can listen to "Rain" below.