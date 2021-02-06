Papa Khan Hacks Into the Mainframe With New Single "XP" [PREMIERE]

Papa Khan Hacks Into the Mainframe With New Single "XP" [PREMIERE]

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star unleashed a flurry of cybernetic chord stabs on his new digital single.
Author:
Publish date:

Papa Khan

After teasing a new track earlier in the week, Papa Khan has finally released his next big single. The new song follows his four-track Blossom EP released in the fall on Marshmello's Joytime Collective. Dubbed, "XP," the EDM.com Class of 2021 star has once again made it very clear why he is truly one of the most exciting artists on the rise.

Elegant xylophone and gentle keys guide listeners as they load into the vast virtual soundscape created by Papa Khan. After becoming acquainted with their digital surroundings, the young producer hacks into the mainframe and unleashes a flurry of cybernetic chord stabs. Like his previous releases, the final product is a beautifully-unique take on bass music that's inspired both fans and artists alike.

"XP" by Papa Khan is out now. The EDM.com Class of 2021 star's latest is available as a free download on his website.

