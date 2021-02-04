Papa Khan Announces New Single "XP"

Papa Khan Announces New Single "XP"

The EDM.com Class of 2021 artist teased the release of "XP" on Twitter.
Author:
Publish date:

Papa Khan

Perhaps one of electronic music's most promising new acts, Papa Khan has seen a meteoric rise in popularity as of late. His 2020 single "Rain" has already surpassed one million streams on Spotify, and the producer has garnered support from the likes of massive acts like Subtronics and Marshmello

Papa Khan recently made the cut for EDM.com's Class of 2021, and now, he has set his sights on proving exactly why, teasing his first release of the year. Taking to Twitter for the announcement, Papa Khan shared a short preview and announced the release date.

"XP" is set to arrive on February 7th, and will be available as a free download. The track appears to be a self-release effort, forgoing a record label to offer up the track to fans for free. 

There's no telling exactly what the entirety of "XP" will sound like, but in the preview, futuristic chord stabs and punchy drums take center stage. If the preview and Papa Khan's recent works are any indication, fans are in for something special. Keep an eye on Papa Khan's socials for more news. 

FOLLOW PAPA KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/papakhanmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/papakhanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/papakhanmusic
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3edMrsz

Related

Papa Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Papa Khan Announces New "BLOSSOM" EP on Marshmello's JoyTime Collective

Bass music's fresh face is on a trajectory to the top.

papakhan
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Teases Release of Papa Khan's Highly-Anticipated Single "Rain" on JoyTime Collective

After Mello posted a preview, Indonesia's Papa Khan became one of the most talked-about artists in the bass music world.

Papa Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Papa Khan's "Rain," a Masterstroke of Bass Music Production

Released via Marshmello's JoyTime Collective, the single is in a league of its own.

Papa Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Papa Khan Drops Stunning "BLOSSOM" EP on Marshmello's JoyTime Collective

A song-cycle of sublime, innovative bass music.

A split-screen photo of DJ/producers Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) and Valentino Khan.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo and Valentino Khan Announce New Collab "JustYourSoul"

Later this week, Diplo and Valentino Khan are set to release a track.

trente
MUSIC RELEASES

Trentemøller Returns with New Single "In The Garden," Announces New Album

The indie-electronic producer is back with his first new album in three years.

Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Drops New Single, 'Rainforest'

The steamy new single was released today via Tchami's Confession label.

flux
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Announces Release Date for New Album ".wav"

He shared a scintillating preview of the record on Twitter.