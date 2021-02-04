Papa Khan Announces New Single "XP"

Perhaps one of electronic music's most promising new acts, Papa Khan has seen a meteoric rise in popularity as of late. His 2020 single "Rain" has already surpassed one million streams on Spotify, and the producer has garnered support from the likes of massive acts like Subtronics and Marshmello.

Papa Khan recently made the cut for EDM.com's Class of 2021, and now, he has set his sights on proving exactly why, teasing his first release of the year. Taking to Twitter for the announcement, Papa Khan shared a short preview and announced the release date.

"XP" is set to arrive on February 7th, and will be available as a free download. The track appears to be a self-release effort, forgoing a record label to offer up the track to fans for free.

There's no telling exactly what the entirety of "XP" will sound like, but in the preview, futuristic chord stabs and punchy drums take center stage. If the preview and Papa Khan's recent works are any indication, fans are in for something special. Keep an eye on Papa Khan's socials for more news.

