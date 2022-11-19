Paper Idol's Debut Album Is a Nostalgic Ode to Childhood: Listen to "The Playground"

Blending dance music and indie-pop to stunning effect, Paper Idol has dropped his debut album, The Playground.

Out now via CloudKid, The Playground chronicles the many phases of childhood through eight funky and nostalgic indietronica tracks. "It’s Boyhood the album," Idol said in a statement.

From the grungy guitar riffs of “CNTRL” and the vintage children's choir in “The Playground” to the cheeky future-funk synths of “Bright Side Baby," the album takes us through a raw—and electrifying—coming-of-age.

"The Playground is about missing the purity of childhood," Idol added. "It’s so easy to get caught up in status, envy, competition, desire to compare yourself to others. But we often forget there was a time when we were just ‘being,’ soaking up the world around us with no ego, no care in the world."

Listen to The Playground below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW PAPER IDOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/itspaperidol

Twitter: twitter.com/itspaperidol

Instagram: instagram.com/itspaperidol

Spotify: spoti.fi/31Y6beZ