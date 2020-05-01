Party Favor Shows Out with Five Crisp Tracks on New "FRESH LAUNDRY" EP

Party Favor returns with his latest EP, Fresh Laundry, out via his own Area 25 imprint.

FRESH LAUNDRY kicks off with the synth-heavy namesake tune, continuing the course that Party Favor's debut album Layers set him on last year. Next up is "HAPPEE," which brings fans to a housier side of the project that includes RUNN's vocals, snappy percussion, and a dramatic guitar outro. Party Favor places "ONCE MORE" with Georgia Ku and "ALIEN PARTY" featuring Yung Pinch right after, which both released earlier this year. FRESH LAUNDRY comes to a climactic end with his Wes Period collaboration, "SWITCHUP." Closing out the EP in style, Period's smooth verses mesh effortlessly with the horns that make up the drops.

Party Favor first catapulted into the spotlight with the release of his single "Bap U" in 2014. His career has blossomed not only within the dance music scene but also in the mainstream, as the Manhattan-born producer has collaborated with the likes of Dillon Francis, Diplo, and Baauer, as well as A$AP Ferg, Juicy J, and Gucci Mane. Last year, Party Favor released his debut album Layers to an abundance of support in the EDM world and beyond.

