Paul van Dyk and Alex M.O.R.P.H. Reunite for Stranger Things-Inspired Single, "Hawkins Square"

Frequent collaborators Paul van Dyk and Alex M.O.R.P.H. pay homage to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana with their latest collaboration in an instrumental tribute to Stranger Things.

M.O.R.P.H and van Dyk forgo their collaborative uplifting approach of yesteryear, opting instead to bridge the gap between progressive house and trance with a bevy of futuristic sounds. Incorporating analog arpeggios, twangs of pluck basses and frenetic modular basslines, "Hawkins Square" has the makings fit for a tribute to the smash hit sci-fi series.

In a press release shared with EDM.com, van Dyk fittingly explains the track was inspired by the concept of two alternate worlds on a collision course.

"The inspiration is the thought of the clashing worlds, the two sides of a coin that essentially mean the same one thing," he said.

The "Rhapsody" producer has been readying his upcoming album and tour, which will see him making his return to the U.S. The forthcoming run of shows kicks off in Chicago this November, and the trance music veteran is said to be planning to give fans a taste of "never before heard album songs" throughout.

Stream "Hawkins Square" here.

