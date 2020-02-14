Paul van Dyk Releases "Duality," the Second Single off His Forthcoming Album

Paul van Dyk (real name Matthias Paul) continues into the new year by unveiling yet another piece of his Guiding Light story with his latest single, "Duality." Last November we heard the first piece of the saga with "Parallel Dimension," a collaboration with Canadian up-and-comer Elated. The legendary trance artist is slowly but surely delivering fans his sonic memoir brought on by his 2016 onstage accident.

For those unaware, Paul was severely injured in a fall during his performance at A State Of Trance 750 in Utrecht. The 10-meter fall caused the producer to suffer severe brain and spinal injuries. Much of the struggles were documented in his book Im Leben Bleiben (Holding On To Life), which came out last year. Now he's channeling these lessons into his new album due for release in April of this year.

"Duality" builds upon the last single's reference to his time unconscious and opens to his awakening. Having an accident of that magnitude is traumatic, and one of the only ways to move on from it is confronting the experience and your new reality. Through the track, you hear the instrumental build and blossom into a determined beat. It's cinematic when thinking of the melodic pace as the growth of his spirit.

On the single, Paul said:

“Duality is a state of mind you find yourself in. The brain is still echoing the strongest signals of how you’ve become used to seeing yourself: completely fit and vital and able to do everything. The truth is that your body is not currently capable of doing all those things, putting you in a surreal existence. This track is about starting to resolve that duality”.

Guiding Light will be his 10th studio album, following 2018's Music Rescues Me. Diehard trance fans will find comfort that Paul is not straying away and will deliver a trance album in its purest form. He is currently on his North American album tour but will be heading back overseas beginning in March.

For more information regarding the forthcoming Guiding Light World Tour and to purchase tickets, head over to paulvandyk.com

