Authenticity Spills Over In Pauline Herr and TWERL's Collaborative EP, "Distance"

The three-track EP was inspired by the lust, love and longing of their long-distance relationship.

Whoever said you shouldn't mix business with pleasure obviously hasn't met Pauline Herr and TWERL

These two partners in life and labor have hit gold with Distance, a new collaborative EP inspired by the lust, love and longing of their long-distance relationship. As if on a journey over oceans, its emotive soundscapes twist and turn, diving deeper with raw and relatable lyrics that share their story: "I'm scared to let you go / Why can't you come with me? / Time's moving too quickly," Herr probes achingly on "Stay With Me." 

The narrative of a long-distance relationship might indeed be a tale as old as time. But Distance is tender and touching, affectionate and anxious, in a way we haven't quite heard before. Authenticity spills over in the wispy vocal chops and soul-shaking future bass of "Wherever You Go" while "Addicted" tugs on the heartstrings with whirring pads and melancholic sound design.

"Spending months apart and only being able to see each other briefly every few months has been really tough but has also made the time we have with each other really special," Herr said in a press release. "This release is very meaningful for both of us."

Distance is out now via San Holo's bitbird. Stream it here

