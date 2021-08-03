"100% Authentic": Pauline Herr's Electric New EP Is Self-Sung, Written, Produced and Mixed
Publish date:

"100% Authentic": Pauline Herr's Electric New EP Is Self-Sung, Written, Produced and Mixed

"All I really want is to connect with people by showing them my heart, while being as transparent and vulnerable as possible."
Author:

Aanya Nigam

"All I really want is to connect with people by showing them my heart, while being as transparent and vulnerable as possible."

There are few artists who can do it all, and lucky for Pauline Herr, it comes effortlessly.

Her latest pop-electronica endeavor, the six-song Contradictions EP, is entirely self-sung, written, produced and mixed. Released July 30th via Seeking Blue Records, the label home of ILLENIUM's Ashes and Awake projects, Contradictions is a special look behind the curtain at Herr's most authentic self. 

"All I really want is to connect with people by showing them my heart, while being as transparent and vulnerable as possible," Herr said in a press release. 

From the bright, anticipative tones of its opening track "Infatuated" to the vocal filters of "This Is Gonna Be Hard," Contradictions demonstrates Herr's steadfast handle on marrying potent lyrics with compelling soundscapes. The poetry of "Dodgeball," for example, is reminiscent of the nostalgic innocence of Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." Herr pairs this energy with an effortless blend of muted percussion and delicate echoes. "True Colours," on the other hand, matches spacey vocals with gentle drums and an eerie, addictive melody.

Still, the project's closer, "No Goodbyes," is its true standout. A reverberating build of vocal chops and bass leads to a drop that never quite comes—but in this case, that's exactly the point. Instead, Herr leaves us on a note of uncertainty, wrapping the project with an understated arrangement of sun-kissed arpeggios that resonate like a fireworks finale. Purposefully uneasy, "I wonder what we could've been," she sings.

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 10.28.22 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Sovereign Records Drops Dancefloor-Ready "Sovereign Collection Vol.1"

Sovereign Records' latest offering is an inclusive 10-track compilation album.

rolls rollin
MUSIC RELEASES

Rolls Rollin Extends Invitation to an "Unholy Invasion" With New Hyper-House Track

"Unholy Invasion" is out now on Rollin Royalty Records.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Taps J Balvin Collaborator Jeon for Spicy New Hip-Shaker, "Rumba"

Packed with Cumbia-inspired flavor, the track is the fifth to be released ahead of Deorro's debut Latin album.

It's clear Herr is executing a vision with Contradictions, and by taking its creative elements into her own hands, she has paved a way to do so in the most honest of ways.

"To me, being authentic means doing what feels good to me and not conforming to an artist standard or sticking to one style forever," Herr continued. "I can’t wait to show even more sides of my production and voice as time goes on and I continue to evolve as a human and artist.”

You can listen to Contradictions on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW PAULINE HERR:

Facebook: facebook.com/paulineherrmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/paulineherr
Instagram: instagram.com/paulineherr
Spotify: spoti.fi/3egDjDL

Related

Pauline Herr 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Pauline Herr Debuts First Solo Single of 2021, "Selfish": Listen

The new single is taken from Herr's forthcoming EP, "Contradictions."

INZO, Align, Pauline Herr - "Notions" - OUT NOW on Elixir Records (Taz Network)
MUSIC RELEASES

INZO, Align, and Pauline Herr Join Forces on Dreamy, New Single "Notions"

Producers INZO and Align team up with singer/songwriter Pauline Herr for a chilled-out future bass single release on Elixir Records.

6qg9mhqw
MUSIC RELEASES

Canadian Producer Naliya Releases New Single "Oh My!" [Listen]

Naliya makes us say 'Oh My!'

K-FrayMU
MUSIC RELEASES

Aron H Delivers Remix of "Ether" by Limitless ft. Pauline Herr

Out now via Indie Select.

unnamed-5
MUSIC RELEASES

Aibai Perfects Her Indietronica Recipe on Debut EP, "Glow"

Melodic and meditative, the record evokes the comfort of lazy summer nights and the wonder of country roads.

Moore Kismet
INTERVIEWS

Moore Kismet Premieres "Self Expression" and Talks Inclusivity-Driven Message Behind Upcoming EP [Interview]

Out August 14th via Never Say Die Records, "Revenge of the Unicorns" will be the producer's third EP.

composite_cropped
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay, Elohim and Flux Pavilion‘s "Be OK" Is the Dance-Pop Track of the Summer

Featuring funky sound design and bright bass tones, "Be OK" is the fourth single to be released ahead of Ookay's sophomore album.

Basside
MUSIC RELEASES

The First Single Off Basside's SOPHIE-Produced EP is Here: Listen

The project's titular track, "FUCK IT UP," has arrived ahead of the project's April 2nd release.