Pauline Herr Debuts First Solo Single of 2021, "Selfish": Listen

The new single is taken from Herr's forthcoming EP, "Contradictions."

Fresh off a debut EP release and collaborations with Naderi and Helloworld, multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer Pauline Herr is angling to dominate 2021 with her upcoming music. The first of those works was released today and serves as the leadoff single for Herr's forthcoming Contradictions EP, her first solo release.

Completely produced, sung, mixed, and recorded by Pauline herself, "Selfish" is a stunning indietronica ballad that's sure to make waves with its emotive vocal work and dazzling production. Soaring pads and synths play nicely off of a trap-infused beat, complimenting Herr's somber yet hopeful vocals. 

"This song is special because it’s a lot more vocal driven than the other stuff I’ve released and it’s showcasing a new side of me, the side we’ve recently coined 'Spicy P,'" says Herr of the new single. "I wrote this song about that craving you have for someone that’s just out of reach and the way they keep you around with their unpredictability.”

Herr also revealed that the track was actually mostly written nearly two-and-a-half years ago. "I didn’t really do a lot of additional production or vocal work because I wanted to keep the original emotion that it had when I made it in 2018," she said.

Pauline Herr's Contradictions EP is slated for a July release on Seeking Blue Records. "Selfish" is out now and available for free download here

