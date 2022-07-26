Skip to main content
Pauline Herr and TWERL Get Real About Relationships In New Collab, "Addicted"

Inspired by their long-distance love, the experimental future bass ballad rings with hope, elation and longing.

Couple-turned-collaborators Pauline Herr and TWERL have released their first-ever collaboration. Out now via bitbird, "Addicted" is a bright and airy future bass ballad inspired by the characteristics of their long-distance relationship.

"Spending months apart and only being able to see each other briefly has been really tough but has also made the time we have with each other really special," Herr divulged in a press release. 

"Addicted" expresses the depth of these emotions with melancholic leads, sonically manipulated to ring with longing as well as hope and elation. "Do you ever think of running away? I know you're not here for a long time but I want to be in your arms 'til I die," sings Herr, whose voice floats above whirring pads. Gentle finger snaps, spacey ad-libs and an anticipative bass build fill out the song's riveting soundscape. 

Take a listen to "Addicted" below and stream the track here.

FOLLOW PAULINE HERR:

Facebook: facebook.com/paulineherrmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/paulineherr
Instagram: instagram.com/paulineherr
Spotify: spoti.fi/3egDjDL

FOLLOW TWERL:

Facebook: facebook.com/twerlbeats
Twitter: twitter.com/twerlbeats
Instagram: instagram.com/twerlbeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OtBzHC

