Pax Japonica Groove Drops New Album Wired Future

Japan's Pax Japonica Groove has delivered his time-traveling new album, Wired Future. Since 2006, he's been releasing hit after hit in the house music realm. In that span, he's released a staggering 15 albums and has reached the top of the Japanese iTunes charts numerous times.

Across Wired Future's twelve tracks, Pax Japonica Groove (real name Shuhei Kurosaka) demonstrates his production mastery by weaving a powerful and moving sound. Fan-favorite singles like “Wobble Tokyo,” “Feel Me,” “Untouchable,” and more are included on the album alongside a variety of new music.

The lead single "Stay True" is an uplifting festival anthem with infectious synths. In addition to the new tunes, a music video accompanying the track was released today and can be viewed below.

Known for his mind-blowing live performances, Kurosaka has been known to collaborate with many artists at once. He frequently steps outside his genre and uses high-tech equipment to deliver absolutely unforgettable live sets.

Wired Future by Pax Japonica Groove is out now. You can download it or stream one of his latest tunes by clicking the link down below.

