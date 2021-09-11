September 11, 2021
PEEKABOO Returns With Mind-Melting Single "Black Hole"
Publish date:

PEEKABOO Returns With Mind-Melting Single "Black Hole"

After a relatively quiet start to the year, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return.
Author:

c/o Press

After a relatively quiet start to the year, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return.

After nearly two years after his previous release on Wakaan, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return with a mind-melting new single called "Black Hole."

"Black Hole" embodies the otherworldly, spacey sound fans and artists have come to love from the Detroit producer. A mesmerizing intro quickly captures attention with a subtly eerie atmosphere, trapping all who listen within an inescapable, bass-filled vortex. After nine months with only one new song, "Black Hole" is exactly what fans have been craving from PEEKABOO.

PEEKABOO's steady rise to dominance has kept all eyes on him since debuting the project in 2017. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Marshmello on their tune "Pushin Stacks" and teased a new track with REZZ. He additionally unveiled his Elixer alias where he transforms his hard-hitting sound into a dreamy soundscape.

Find "Black Hole" on streaming platforms here and listen to the track below.

Recommended Articles

crankdat shaquille o'neal
NEWS

Watch DJ Diesel Drop Unreleased Collab With Crankdat

Footage from a recent show confirmed that Crankdat has a song on the way with Shaquille O'Neal.

tony romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen

Tony Romera refuses to be confined by a single genre.

No Mana
MUSIC RELEASES

No Mana Ushers In the Return of Electro House With "Electromag" Compilation

The mau5trap compilation features singles from Tommy Trash, EDDIE, Wolfgang Gartner, and more.

FOLLOW PEEKABOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/peekaboobeats
Twitter: twitter.com/peekaboobeats
Instagram: instagram.com/peekaboobeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WlcoOD

Related

Champagne Drip Press 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Champagne Drip Drops Mind-Melting EP "Champagne Trip"

The Wakaan record comes shortly after the announcement of Champagne Drip's 2021 North American tour.

MIZE
MUSIC RELEASES

Mize Returns to Wakaan With Wobbly Single "Refraction"

Mize is back with yet another mind-melting tune.

Peekaboo - Dance Music - Live Performance
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Drops New EP, Announces Debut Headline Tour

PEEKABOO has returned to Deadbeats to release his the Impossible EP.

Bassnectar
MUSIC RELEASES

Bassnectar and Peekaboo Release Highly Anticipated "Illusions" Featuring Born I

Bassnectar and Peekaboo's collab is finally here!

Peekaboo
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Sends Listeners on a Sonic Journey With New Track from Elixir Alias

"Autumn Sunset" is the third single from PEEKABOO's Elixir side project, which was quietly debuted in November.

Tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Returns as VER:WEST With Dreamy Single "Elements Of A New Life"

After a year off, Tiësto's side project is back in business.

Approved 2 - Tessa Paisan (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Continues to Build Momentum with Calcium Collab, “HANDS UP!"

The Michigan native continues to impress with this latest track out on Wakaan.

Saka
MUSIC RELEASES

Saka Makes Gud Vibrations Debut With Mind-Melting "Split Punch / Wing Chun" EP

Saka's early production mastery helps illuminate a clear path for a big future.