PEEKABOO Returns With Mind-Melting Single "Black Hole"

After a relatively quiet start to the year, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return.

After nearly two years after his previous release on Wakaan, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return with a mind-melting new single called "Black Hole."

"Black Hole" embodies the otherworldly, spacey sound fans and artists have come to love from the Detroit producer. A mesmerizing intro quickly captures attention with a subtly eerie atmosphere, trapping all who listen within an inescapable, bass-filled vortex. After nine months with only one new song, "Black Hole" is exactly what fans have been craving from PEEKABOO.

PEEKABOO's steady rise to dominance has kept all eyes on him since debuting the project in 2017. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Marshmello on their tune "Pushin Stacks" and teased a new track with REZZ. He additionally unveiled his Elixer alias where he transforms his hard-hitting sound into a dreamy soundscape.

Find "Black Hole" on streaming platforms here and listen to the track below.

