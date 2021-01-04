PEEKABOO Sends Listeners on a Sonic Journey With New Track from Elixir Alias

PEEKABOO Sends Listeners on a Sonic Journey With New Track from Elixir Alias

"Autumn Sunset" is the third single from PEEKABOO's Elixir side project since it was quietly debuted in November.
Author:
Publish date:

Back in November, PEEKABOO quietly unveiled his new side project, Elixir. Eschewing most of the heavy sound design attributed to his previous releases, the lighter sonics have been a refreshing change of pace for fans looking for something a little more low-key.

Both a fan and artist favorite, PEEKABOO quickly became one of the bass world's most treasured producers and Elixir is the perfect outlet for flexing his production capabilities. Hitting the new year running, he recently shared a dreamy new track from Elixir called "Autumn Sunset."

It's immediately noticeable that his new sound is quite different from many of the hard-hitting, space bass tunes that make up his main project's library. What they do have in common, however, is the ability to take listeners on a sonic journey to otherworldly lands with each meticulously-crafted sound. This is on full display in "Autumn Sunset," a hip-hop-inspired beat accompanied by twinkling keys that creates a chilled-out, dreamlike atmosphere.

While it may not have the mosh pit-inducing qualities of tracks like "POWA" or "Maniac," the relaxing single comes at the perfect time considering the vast majority of live shows are not yet safe and most of our musical consumption revolves around quiet, introspective listening sessions. 

In addition to "Autumn Sunset," PEEKABOO has released two singles since the debut of his Elixir side project last fall. You can check out the three tracks on his alias' SoundCloud here.

FOLLOW PEEKABOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/peekaboobeats
Twitter: twitter.com/peekaboobeats
Instagram: instagram.com/peekaboobeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WlcoOD

Related

peekabooedited-4
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO and ISOxo Make Giant “POWERMOVE” with New Collab

Two of trap's heaviest hitters have teamed up to deliver a huge, new single.

Peekaboo - Dance Music - Live Performance
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Drops New EP, Announces Debut Headline Tour

PEEKABOO has returned to Deadbeats to release his the Impossible EP.

Holiday87
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Single from Holiday87, the New Alias of The Knocks' Ben Ruttner

"Lost" is the first single from his debut self-titled album due in December.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and PEEKABOO's Long Sought-After "POWA" ID Finally Hits Streaming Platforms

Zeds Dead's last single of 2020 is a feverishly anticipated collaboration with fellow dubstep heavyweight PEEKABOO.

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Song from Nicky Romero's New Monocule Alias, "Time to Save"

Catch a glimpse into the deeper side of Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nicky Romero's Debut EP Under Brand New Monocule Alias

Romero's deeper side has emerged from the shadows.

Approved 2 - Tessa Paisan (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Continues to Build Momentum with Calcium Collab, “HANDS UP!"

The Michigan native continues to impress with this latest track out on Wakaan.

testpilot deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to deadmau5's Alias TESTPILOT's Full Set from Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-a-Thon

Fans who missed deadmau5 take the stage as his techno alter ego are in luck, as the entire set has been uploaded to Mixcloud.