PEEKABOO and ISOxo Make Giant “POWERMOVE” with New Collab

PEEKABOO has been making moves in the bass music scene since the rapid launch of his project in 2016, but today he has taken things to a whole new level. His latest release “POWERMOVE” is a gargantuan collaboration with rising trap talent ISOxo, and it’s guaranteed to leave your head spinning.

Out now on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, “POWERMOVE” comes hot out of the gate with an ensemble of menacing synth riffs, old-school breakbeats, and deep vocal chops. Moving powerfully into the drop, we are met with a flawless synergy between the styles of the two artists. The squelchy, downbeat wubs of PEEKABOO interplay with the sustained wavering screeches of ISOxo in an engaging call-and-response that keeps the energy high and the thrills higher.

"Getting backstage passes to a concert: Basic POWERMOVE. Landing a gnarly 360 on a skateboard: Medium POWERMOVE. Fusing breaks with a classic dubstep subwoofer bear hug" OMG EPIC POWERMOVE!” said the duo in a joint statement.. It is obvious PEEKABOO and ISOxo had a lot of fun making this one owing to excellent chemistry in the studio.

Listen to "POWERMOVE" by PEEKABOO & ISOxo today.

FOLLOW PEEKABOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/peekaboobeats

Twitter: twitter.com/peekaboobeats

Instagram: instagram.com/peekaboobeats

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/peekaboobeats

FOLLOW ISOxo:

Twitter: twitter.com/isoxo_

Instagram: instagram.com/isoxo_

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/isoxo