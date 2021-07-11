Peggy Gou Heats Things Up With Latest Single, "I Go"

The song is available both digitally and on vinyl, with pre-sales kicking off on July 9th.
Renowned dance music producer and label head Peggy Gou is officially back in the game. 

Just last month she ended a two-year hiatus from solo releases and her latest, "I Go," proves she's just heating up. Inspired by the UK rave culture of the early aughts, the song is out July 9th via Gou's Gudu Records imprint. You can pre-order the record on vinyl here

"I Go" is a scintillating blend of house and techno, with elements of disco and synthwave folded in along the way. Bright chimes, brisk percussion and a pulsing bassline make up its groove. Meanwhile, Gou's breathy vocals maintain the momentum, adding texture and tension to its minimalistic soundscape.

According to a statement from Gou, the song originated in an airport bathroom in 2019, where she wrote a note of self-encouragement on her phone. 

"'I Go' is basically me motivating myself, finding courage and returning to a feeling of innocence," Gou said. "I hope people feel the same sense of positivity when they hear it."

