Pendulum Announce Release Date for Two New Singles, "Nothing For Free" and "Driver"

Over the weekend, we reported that the first new music from Pendulum in close to ten years would be released in the next two weeks. While that was enough to keep fans satisfied, they can finally exhale with today's announcement that the new music is to be released this week. Across their social media pages, the iconic band shared the artwork for the release and revealed that not one, but two singles are on the way.

The pair of singles are titled "Nothing For Free" and "Driver." DJ Mag reports that the duo is to be premiered on both the British Broadcasting Corporation and Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Nothing For Free” and “Driver” by Pendulum are slated for release on Thursday, September 17th. The former will be premiered by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, while the latter will hit the airwaves via Triple J's breakfast show tomorrow, September 15th.

