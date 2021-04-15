Listen to Pendulum's Raucous New Electro and Rock Hybrid, "Come Alive"

Pendulum's 2021 debut is a must-listen—as if the rest of their music isn't.

Pendulum are back with a new single, their first release of 2021 and one of their finest in years.

The iconic drum & bass group have gone the rock route this time around, dropping a riveting electro hybrid called "Come Alive." Despite the absence of the frenetic drum & bass sound that longtime fans may crave, they will be more than happy with the group's effort here thanks to the track's punchy drum programming and Rob Swire's signature vocals.

Check out the raucous "Come Alive" below.

"Come Alive" follows the legendary drum & bass outfit's singles "Driver" and "Nothing for Free," each of which were unveiled in late 2020 after a decade-long hiatus devoid of new music.

The group is also set to debut an official video for the track, which will premiere on YouTube tomorrow, April 16th, at 12PM BST (7AM ET, 4AM PT). You can check back in here and watch below.

FOLLOW PENDULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pendulum

Twitter: twitter.com/Pendulum

Instagram: instagram.com/pendulum

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bB4hEJ