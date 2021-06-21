Listen to Pendulum's "Elemental" EP, Their First Body of Work in Over a Decade

Listen to Pendulum's "Elemental" EP, Their First Body of Work in Over a Decade

The EP contains a new collab with Hybrid Minds as well as the three new tracks they released over the past year.
Author:
Publish date:

Pendulum

The EP contains a new collab with Hybrid Minds as well as the three new tracks they released over the past year.

For the past year, Pendulum have been slowly releasing the singles that make up their Elemental EP. Now, the final piece has been added to the Elemental puzzle. 

The fourth and final song included on the new EP is none other than their long-awaited collaboration with Hybrid Minds, "Louder Than Words." The track was actually debuted all the way back in October when they performed at the picturesque Spitbank Fort in the English Channel. Months after that, they would release the third single "Come Alive," and eventually the EP we see today.

Joining forces with the drum & bass duo, Pendulum inject their signature sound with the oftentimes liquid-leaning act to create an atmospheric single reminiscent of a nighttime drive illuminated by the lights of a big city. Combined with a stirring closing synth breakdown and catchy vocals, the track is sure to be one of Elemental's fan-favorites.

In addition to the single, the iconic group released a music video set to the sounds of "Louder Than Words." In the visual companion, a cartoon cat and mouse—seemingly inspired by Tom & Jerry—deal with a depressing breakup and experience a psychedelic trip between worlds in the hybrid live-action and animated music video.

You can download or stream Elemental across a number of platforms here.

