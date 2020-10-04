Listen to Pendulum Drop Unreleased Hybrid Minds Collab During Spitbank Fort Performance

It's been a great month to be a Pendulum fan. In the past thirty days, the legendary band released their first songs in ten years, dropped a new music video, and took part in a live performance from Spitbank Fort in the middle of the English Channel. If all of that wasn't enough to stave off your decade-long Pendulum hunger, during the aforementioned performance, the band premiered an unreleased collaboration with Hybrid Minds.

Attentive viewers (or those who checked out the tracklist after the performance) noticed the new track and couldn't believe their ears. Fans were excited to see the band switch things up and incorporate their iconic sound with that of the veteran duo.

Leaving no room for incorrect speculation, shortly after the show, founding member Rob Swire confirmed the track as a Hybrid Minds collaboration and shared its title, "Louder Than Words."

The entire hourlong performance has since been released for those who may have missed its initial showing. The new tune can be found at the 23-minute mark.

At the time of writing, neither Pendulum nor Hybrid Minds have announced a release date for "Louder Than Words."

