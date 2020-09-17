Listen to Pendulum's First New Song in a Decade, "Driver"

The triumphant return of Pendulum is upon us after the official release of "Driver," the iconic electronic outfit's first single in a decade.

Pendulum pick up right where they left off, and they haven't lost a step. The legendary group unveiled a scintillating drum & bass track, making an emphatic return to the genre that helped catapult them to international stardom. "Driver" is flat-out mean, a thunderous, cold-blooded drum & bass hit oozing with the ferocity of a classic Pendulum song. Just like they did in 2010's Immersion, they were able to beautifully intertwine wholly original, hypnotic melodies with frenetic sound design—a contrast not easily attained by music producers.

Dive into Pendulum's first release in 10 years below. They are also primed to drop another new song later today, the highly anticipated "Nothing For Free," as well as its accompanying music video tomorrow.

