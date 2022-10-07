Perfetto and John Twilight Drop Huge "Night Calls Me" Remix EP

Hearing a handful of talented music producers put their own unique spin on an already exciting song always makes for a solid listening experience.

Earlier this year, rising DJ and producer Perfetto teamed up with veteran singer-songwriter John Twilight to unveil “Night Calls Me,” a euphoric dance record that calls back to the anthemic progressive house sound that dominated the electronic music world throughout the early 2010s.

Now, Perfetto and Twilight have made their return, breathing new life into “Night Calls Me” by enlisting the talents of four trailblazers for a compelling remix package. While the latter's stentorian voice and profound songwriting continue to serve as the song’s backbone, each remixer does a stellar job at reworking the original with their own style.

A remix from ALRT kicks off the EP as he showcases his knack for crafting irresistible melodic house records, infusing the track with anthemic builds and rumbling bass. DotEXE continues by taking listeners back to the era of early future bass, while electronic duo Going Deeper curate a mesmerizing remix driven by groovy percussion and otherworldly melodies.

Finally, Valy Mo twists “Night Calls Me” with gritty sound design and hard-hitting kicks, making for a nasty bass house rendition that should be a surefire party-starter in club sets.

Listen to Night Calls Me Remixes below and listen on SoundCloud here.

