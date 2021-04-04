Petit Biscuit Taps Malaa, Big Gigantic, Jai Wolf for "Parachute Remixes" Album

Petit Biscuit Taps Malaa, Big Gigantic, Jai Wolf for "Parachute Remixes" Album

The 12 remixes put a fresh and sonically diverse twist on the French artist's sophomore album.
Author:
Publish date:
The 12 remixes put a fresh and sonically diverse twist on the French artist's sophomore album.

Known for his artistic depth and imagination, 21-year-old wunderkind Petit Biscuit has done it again, this time with his visionary Parachute Remixes project. Released on April 2nd via Écurie, the 12-track album pulls from all corners of the electronic universe, culminating in a sonically diverse companion to his acclaimed 2020 sophomore album.

Parachute Remixes features a textural, guitar-driven take on "Burnin" by fellow Frenchman Khamsin, Manila Killa's dreamy future bass rework of "Take Cover," and an atmospherically euphoric flip of "I Leave Again" from Japanese Wallpaper.

Meanwhile, Malaa goes off with edgy club energy on "Pick Your Battles" (a collaboration with Diplo) and Jerro transforms the pop-infused "Drivin Thru The Night" into a seamless display of melodic house. The project also includes the previously released remixes of "Parachute" and "Drivin Thru The Night" by Big Gigantic and Jai Wolf, respectively.

"Every remix is different from one another, just to show you how rich the electronic music scene is," Petit Biscuit said in a press release.

Petit Biscuit, whose own vocals and instrumentation drive Parachute, also singled out Slow Magic's smooth and sexy redo of "Pick Your Battles" as particularly special, noting their similar origins in the SoundCloud scene.

Tapping French producer Tony Romera for a remix has been a longtime dream of Petit Biscuit's, he added. "I've been listening to Tony Romera's stuff for a long time and to be honest, I just didn't dare to ask him for a remix before. I thought Parachute was the right time. I love how his remix sounds, bringing French touch back with freshness and modernity." 

FOLLOW PETIT BISCUIT:

Facebook: facebook.com/petitbiscuitsound/
Twitter: twitter.com/PetitBiscuit
Instagram: instagram.com/petitbiscuit/
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zs69ul

Related

152519973_1736754106527678_523389456506477029_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Deploys "Parachute" Reworks from Big Gigantic and Jai Wolf Ahead of Remix Album

The 21-year-old electronic music prodigy is set to release a full remix bundle tied to his sophomore album in April 2021.

Petit Biscuit
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Shines With Vocal Debut On Whimsical Sophomore Album, "Parachute"

The project's nine tracks are cohesive and stirring, with introspective lyrics and inspirited chord progressions.

Petit Biscuit
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Returns with Sophomore Album Lead Single, "Drivin Thru The Night," Featuring His Own Vocals

"Drivin Thru The Night" comes with a visually dynamic and colorful music video.

Jai Wolf
MUSIC RELEASES

Jai Wolf Releases First Remix in Four Years of keshi's "blue"

A blissful take on the largely acoustic original.

1547513220JaiWolfPressPhotocopy
MUSIC RELEASES

Jai Wolf Releases Debut Album, The Cure To Loneliness

This highly anticipated album shows the true evolution of Jai Wolf.

Petit Biscuit
NEWS

Petit Biscuit Announces New Single Dropping On Wednesday

Fans have been clamoring for new music in 2020 from the 20-year-old electronic music prodigy.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Taps NGHTMRE, Tchami, Flux Pavilion and More for "Fantasy: Remixed" Album

The 11-track remix bundle is a follow-up to the prodigious producer's critically acclaimed debut album.

jai wolf manila concert moonbeats asia black market.j
MUSIC RELEASES

Jai Wolf Releases new Melodic Single "Lost"

Standing as the his first release since 'Starlight", Jai Wolf returns after 16 months with a single to put you right back in your feels.