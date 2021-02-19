Petit Biscuit Deploys "Parachute" Reworks from Big Gigantic and Jai Wolf Ahead of Remix Album

Doubling down on the success of his radiant sophomore album Parachute, French electronic music wunderkind Petit Biscuit has released official remixes from two dance music heavyweights.

Petit Biscuit tapped electronic music vets Big Gigantic for a remix of the album's titular track, "Parachute." Eschewing their penchant for soaring sax and thumping 808s, the duo produced a scintillating house rework that churns along with fluttering arpeggios and bubbly synth stabs.

Bulldozing the intersection of electronic and ambient music just like Petit Biscuit, Jai Wolf flipped Parachute cut "Drivin Thru the Night" into a synth-pop stunner. Rife with vintage retrowave influences, Wolf's rendition dunks PB's aching vocals in an indie batter, reimagining them in a foot-tapping, disco-inspired arrangement.

Petit Biscuit's full Parachute remix album is set to drop on April 2nd, 2021, according to a Facebook post by the prodigious 21-year-old artist. "Parachute is something I am really proud of and I wanted to take the same care for remixes for each song on the album," he wrote. "Full Parachute Remixes album coming out April 2nd." He also shared a tracklist for the forthcoming record, but blurred out the names of the remixers.

You can pre-save the album here and check out Petit Biscuit's announcement below.

