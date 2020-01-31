PhaseOne Drops Volume 1 of Annual Mix, The Sounds Of Mayhem

When it comes to the fusion of heavy bass music with metal, there is perhaps no DJ/producer quite like PhaseOne (real name Graeme Duffy). His recent album, TRANSCENDENCY did exactly that; there wasn't a single style on the release, but rather an expertly blended fusion that transcended genre.

Continuing to expand on and innovate this unique sound, Duffy has been releasing singles and collaborations since the release of TRANSCENDENCY. Headbangers have been waiting patiently for even more from him, and now the Sydney native has just released an hourlong mix chock full of relentless heavy hitters.

The Sounds Of Mayhem, Vol. 1 is the first installment from a brand-new annual mix series from Duffy, released today and first shared in his private Facebook group, PhaseOne's Mayhem Squad. Within an hour, the mix already racked up over a thousand plays. At 100,000 plays, Duffy will release the full tracklist for the mix.

Some familiar sounds can be heard in Sounds Of Mayhem, including many tracks from TRANSCENDENCY, both original and reworked. A brand-new metal version of Duffy's collaboration with fellow Aussie metalcore outfit Northlane, "Crash & Burn," his team up with djent pioneers Periphery, "Digital," and many other singles from the album are included.

Metal heads will recognize sounds from Killswitch Engage and Slipknot, among many others. Also included are a stack of IDs, so fans will be eager to see the full track list once the mix reaches 100,000 plays.

The Sounds Of Mayhem, Vol. 1 is a powerful, hourlong journey for fans of all things heavy that will certainly be enjoyed by bass heads and metal diehards alike. Sure to get a mosh pit started, Mayhem is essential listening for those looking to rage.

