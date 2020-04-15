PhaseOne Releases Monster 'TRANSCENDENCY' Remix Package

"Mayday, Mayday!" One of dubstep's most unique and innovative producers, PhaseOne, dropped a bomb on us last year with his debut album, TRANSCENDENCY. The full-length release was chock full of impressive dubstep/metal hybrids and collaborations with the likes of Northlane, Thy Art Is Murder, Periphery, and even Bone Thugz-N-Harmony. Now, an all-star roster of fellow producers has taken on TRANSCENDENCY to put their own spin on it, and the results are massive.

The impressive lineup of remixers includes fellow Disciple label knights Dirtyphonics, Barely Alive, Oliverse, drum & bass duo The Upbeats, young gun Moore Kismet, Phiso, and many more. And yes, with a list like that, you can bet that the remixes are heavy as hell.

SUB-human, Barely Alive, and Oliverse take "Ultima" and "Lost" (feat. KOVEN) to new heights with crisp and refreshing sound design, retaining PhaseOne's heavy-hitting sound but perfectly lending their own unique styles to the songs.

Moore Kismet's fresh take on "Crash & Burn" (feat. Northlane) showcases his impressive production skills with a buffet of technical synth work. BadKlaat also takes the track on, giving it a fresh new edge while retaining the integrity of the original work.

The Upbeats live up to their name on a remix of "Mayday," cranking the original's tempo up for an all-out drum & bass assault that's sure to be a massive hit moving into the summer.

Also featured are top-shelf offerings from the likes of Akeos, Tynan, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Code:Pandorum, G-REX, and Hydraulix, who all add their unique flavor to PhaseOne's already impressive plethora of thunderous sound.

Nearly a year after TRANSCENDENCY's initial release, the remixes certainly feel worth the wait, and fans of dubstep and all things bass will find themselves playing these reworks on repeat for weeks to come.

The TRANSCENDENCY remixes are out now and available to stream here.

