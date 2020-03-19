PIERCE Teams Up with Rico Act for Bass Banger "GUTTER"

Arizona native PIERCE is a rising force in the music industry, with a reputation for instigating mosh pits and snapping necks across the globe. In his latest release, “GUTTER,” PIERCE teams up with all-star rapper and lyricist Rico Act to bring a shell-shocking hit to club and festival goers of all shapes and sizes.

The track hits the ground running with the slick flow and clever rhyme schemes of Rico, on top of a beat so hard it could put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to shame. When the drop hits, we are met with a killer blending of PIERCE’s old dubstep sound and his newer, deeper bass sound - the results of which is simply unbeatable.

Stream or download PIERCE & Rico Act's "GUTTER" today.

PIERCE (real name Austin Pierce Guerra) has been producing music since 2012. Equipped with an arsenal of musical weapons that run the gamut of modern bass music, he has been played out and supported by some of the biggest names in the game.

