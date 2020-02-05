Shndo Drops Zesty Latin Dance-Pop Remix of Pitbull and Ne-Yo's "Me Quedare Contigo"

Standout producer and Florida native Shndo (meaning ‘vibrations’ in Japanese) has made waves in the electronic music community by putting a unique and distinctive twist on Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s recent Billboard chart smash, “Me Quedare Contigo.”

Boasting collaborations with artists the caliber of Chris Brown, Cardi B, and Poo Bear, it is safe to say that this rapidly rising up-and-comer is onto something great. He's carved out a space that suits his style, and he's delivering great music on a consistent basis.

Taking the standout single from Pitbull’s recent album and working it into a dance-pop masterpiece is no easy task, but Shndo fearlessly rose to the challenge. From the outset, a beautifully bass-driven beat accompanied by dazzling, Miami-influenced rhythms sets the stage for a fiery drop guaranteed to get your hips moving. When the big moment finally hits, vocal chop melodies that interplay flawlessly with a bouncy beat polish off a remix powerful enough to impress Mr. 305 himself, and gain the love of both the dance and Latin music communities.

Stream or Download Shndo's Remix of "Me Quedare Contigo" today.

