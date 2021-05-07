Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings Unveils Latest Wonky Compilation

The compilation features tracks from heavyweights like TYNAN, Ace Aura, Wreckno, Chassi, and more.
Rukes

Subtronics's meteoric rise can be attributed to his unmistakable signature sound as well as his keen ear. Since launching his Cyclops Recordings imprint, the Philadelphia-born has successfully signed tracks from incredible budding talents as well as well-established bass music veterans. Today his label has delivered yet another compilation packed full of unstoppable artillery.

Entitled Planet Cyclops, the compilation features a handful of bass music champions including TYNAN, Ace Aura, Wreckno, Jkyl & Hyde, and Chassi as well as fresh faces like eliderp, JoeB, Dr. Lobster, DDD, and many more. As fans would expect, the compilation is low-end heavy but dabbles in a handful of genres. Though Cyclops Recordings is a newer imprint, this is its strongest showing yet. 

TYNAN's rumbling drum & bass smash "Draw From The Void" is next level. The eerie intro quickly leads into a high-octane build-up, eventually scalding listeners with untraceable sound design. Subtronics and Ace Aura have similarly fired on all cylinders, as their collaboration "Resist" is impossible not to compliment. From the onslaught of perfectly timed samples to the infusion of melodic moments and mind-melting bass, these two simply didn't miss. 

The industry heavyweights aren't the only ones who came in swinging, however. Ripple's tune "Raveification" breaks the furthest away from the mold. Forgoing the heavier approach the vast majority of songs took, he has instead given the compilation a fresh dose of house. Guppi's "Ransom" is another notable addition. His unique sound design catapults the track into the spotlight, relentlessly hitting listeners with a variety of wobbly sounds. 

Once again, Subtronics has meticulously curated a stellar compilation that not only showcases newcomers but also further sheds light on his immaculate taste. Cyclops Recordings has simultaneously solidified itself as a premier stop for bass music in a genre with many labels to choose from.

Listen to Planet Cyclops on all streaming platforms here

