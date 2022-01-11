Here's a Playlist of Over 2,000 EDM Songs Released In 2021

With so many new songs released in 2021, it's difficult to remember all of them, let alone keep track of each one. So we made a playlist with as much dance music as we could find.

At the beginning of 2021, I set out to make a single playlist to house as much of the electronic dance music released in the year as I could. With help from the Reddit EDM community and multiple other sources, I was able to gather over 2,000 songs in one playlist, all released last year.

Check out this massive playlist below, throw it on shuffle, and enjoy endless music for days.

