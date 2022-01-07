Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Jonas Blue and More [01/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Conro, Steve Aoki, Hugel and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

David Guetta & Morten - Permanence

Armin van Buuren & Avira - Hollow (feat. Be No Rain) - Colyn Remix

Jonas Blue & Why Don't We - Don't Wake Me Up

Festival Hits 2021

Steve Aoki & Shaquille O'Neal - Welcome to the Playhouse

Hugel, Jude & Frank and Twolate - La candela viva

Dada Life - So Good

Electronic Avenue

Excision, Dion Timmer & Donna Tella - End Of The World

Conro - find u.

Moore Kismet & Pauline Her - Parallel Heartbreak

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

