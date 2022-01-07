EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Jonas Blue and More [01/07/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
David Guetta & Morten - Permanence
Armin van Buuren & Avira - Hollow (feat. Be No Rain) - Colyn Remix
Jonas Blue & Why Don't We - Don't Wake Me Up
Festival Hits 2021
Steve Aoki & Shaquille O'Neal - Welcome to the Playhouse
Hugel, Jude & Frank and Twolate - La candela viva
Dada Life - So Good
Electronic Avenue
Excision, Dion Timmer & Donna Tella - End Of The World
Conro - find u.
Moore Kismet & Pauline Her - Parallel Heartbreak
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.