EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, SIDEPIECE, John Newman and More [01/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Just A Gent, Excision, Kayzo and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Forget About Me - Aluna, Diplo & Durante

Call Me (with R3HAB & Timmy Trumpet) - Gabry Ponte

Waiting For A Lifetime - John Newman

Festival Hits 2022

Sextacy - SIDEPIECE

I Want U - MorganJ

Airforce One - 7 Skies & The Williams Fam

Electronic Avenue

Our Fire - Excision

The Sickness - Kazyo & GHØSTKID

Who Would Have Thought - Just A Gent. & Arno Faraji

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

