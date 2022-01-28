Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Disclosure & Zedd, Kaskade and SLUMBERJACK [1/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from Chime, Party Favor, Kill The Noise and more.

Disclosure (via Twitter)

New major releases include tracks from Chime, Party Favor, Kill The Noise and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free - Disclosure & Zedd

Abcdefu - Crystal Rock, Felix Schorn & Csenge Forstner

Waste Love v3 - Kaskade & PYFER

Festival Hits 2022

How Ya Like Me Now - Kill The Noise, Wolfgang Gartner & Ericka Guitron

Utopia - Black Tiger Sex Machine

All Night - Skepsis & Riddim Commission

Electronic Avenue

Better Off - SLUMBERJACK

Superhuman (with K.Flay) - Party Favor

Cryptochrome - Chime

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

