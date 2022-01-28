EDM.com Playlist Picks: Disclosure & Zedd, Kaskade and SLUMBERJACK [1/28/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free - Disclosure & Zedd
Abcdefu - Crystal Rock, Felix Schorn & Csenge Forstner
Waste Love v3 - Kaskade & PYFER
Festival Hits 2022
How Ya Like Me Now - Kill The Noise, Wolfgang Gartner & Ericka Guitron
Utopia - Black Tiger Sex Machine
All Night - Skepsis & Riddim Commission
Electronic Avenue
Better Off - SLUMBERJACK
Superhuman (with K.Flay) - Party Favor
Cryptochrome - Chime
