EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Nothing Good Comes Easy - Felix Cartal & Elohim

Sometimes - DubVision & The Him

The Motto (Robin Schulz Remix) - Tiësto & Ava Max

Festival Hits 2022

Palm Beach Banga - FISHER

Shake That - Dr. Fresch & FREAK ON

Mi Corazón - Noizu

Electronic Avenue

Never Surrender (feat. Sarah De Warren) - Adventure Club

Lights Out - Blanke & RUNN

Comfortable (feat. QUIX) - Aviella

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.