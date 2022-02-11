EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Nothing Good Comes Easy - Felix Cartal & Elohim
Sometimes - DubVision & The Him
The Motto (Robin Schulz Remix) - Tiësto & Ava Max
Festival Hits 2022
Palm Beach Banga - FISHER
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]
New major releases include tracks from DubVision, Blanke, QUIX and more.
"By Artists For Artists": LoudKult Emerges As Dance Music Tastemaker
LoudKult's artist-centric approach to curation seems to be paying off for its roster.
UNTOLD Festival Reveals Massive Phase 1 Lineup With Kygo, David Guetta, Above & Beyond, More
House music icons Jamie Jones and Loco Dice are also set for a can't-miss B2B performance at UNTOLD 2022.
Shake That - Dr. Fresch & FREAK ON
Mi Corazón - Noizu
Electronic Avenue
Never Surrender (feat. Sarah De Warren) - Adventure Club
Lights Out - Blanke & RUNN
Comfortable (feat. QUIX) - Aviella
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.