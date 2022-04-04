EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Blasterjaxx [4/01/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Doses & Mimosas (Tiësto Remix) - Cherub
Frozen - Madonna, Sickick, 070 Shake
Hurricane (feat. SHUBUI) - Blasterjaxx, Prezioso & LIZOT
Festival Hits 2022
Limitless - Martin Garrix & Mesto
Carnaval de Paris - CID
On The Low - Wax Motif & longstoryshort
Big Nasty - Rich Dietz
Get Up and Go - NIIKO x SWAE
Electronic Avenue
A Wolf Dressed Up As A Sheep - Grabbitz
Before The Sun Goes Down - Gellero & Jack O'Neill
You Were Loved (with OneRepublic) - Gryffin
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.