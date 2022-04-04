Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Blasterjaxx [4/01/22]

New major releases include tracks from CID, Wax Motif, Grabbitz and more.

c/o Press

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Doses & Mimosas (Tiësto Remix) - Cherub

Frozen - Madonna, Sickick, 070 Shake

Hurricane (feat. SHUBUI) - Blasterjaxx, Prezioso & LIZOT

Festival Hits 2022

Limitless - Martin Garrix & Mesto

Carnaval de Paris - CID

On The Low - Wax Motif & longstoryshort

Big Nasty - Rich Dietz

Get Up and Go - NIIKO x SWAE

Electronic Avenue

A Wolf Dressed Up As A Sheep - Grabbitz

Before The Sun Goes Down - Gellero & Jack O'Neill

You Were Loved (with OneRepublic) - Gryffin

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

