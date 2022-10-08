Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: ACRAZE, Chee, HI-LO and More [09/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Sub Focus, MitiS, Au5 and more.

c/o Press

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

ACRAZE - Believe (feat. Goodboys)

Rêve - Whitney

Galantis - Runaway (U & I) [Subtronics Remix]

Festival Hits 2022

HI-LO - LOKMOTIF

Subfocus & Dimension - Ready To Fly

Chee - Spangled

Electronic Avenue

ORIKO & St. Levi - Together

MitiS & Amidy - It's All You

Au5 & EMME - Another Way

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

