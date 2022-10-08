EDM.com Playlist Picks: ACRAZE, Chee, HI-LO and More [09/07/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
ACRAZE - Believe (feat. Goodboys)
Rêve - Whitney
Galantis - Runaway (U & I) [Subtronics Remix]
Festival Hits 2022
HI-LO - LOKMOTIF
Subfocus & Dimension - Ready To Fly
Chee - Spangled
Electronic Avenue
ORIKO & St. Levi - Together
MitiS & Amidy - It's All You
Au5 & EMME - Another Way
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.