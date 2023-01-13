Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]

EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]

New major releases include tracks from Knock2, Darren Styles, Kx5 and more.

Ivan Meneses/Insomniac Event

New major releases include tracks from Knock2, Darren Styles, Kx5 and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles - Make You Feel

Kx5 - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame) [KREAM Remix]

Luude & Issey Cross - Oh My (feat. Moby)

Festival Hits 2023

Knock2 - Make U SWEAT!

Rezz & Quackson - Gyrate (feat. Wreckno)

Lil Wayne - A Milli (SIDEPIECE REMIX)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]

New major releases include tracks from Knock2, Darren Styles, Kx5 and more.

By Koji Aiken
general music festival
EVENTS

The World's First "Choral Rave" Is Set to Debut In Brooklyn

The event will feature Choral Chameleon's 50 a cappella voices joining forces with DJ HeTheyWe to bring the world's first choral rave to Brooklyn's The Space at Irondale later this month.

By Mikala Lugen
skrillex
NEWS

"DJ, Please Pick Up Your Phone": Skrillex Teases Massive Collaboration With Missy Elliott

Watch Skrillex "work it" onstage in London, where he dropped the unreleased track live.

By Jason Heffler

Electronic Avenue

Jauz, Zeds Dead & Nicole Miller - S.O.S.

Marshmello & Jamie Brown - Party Jumpin'

BUNT. & Nate Traveller - Clouds

Hardstyle Heaters

D-Sturb, Act of Rage & Nolz - Magnetism

Darren Styles & KYANU - Come with Me

Timmy Trumpet & Tungevaag - La Danse

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.

Related

hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Hardwell, IMANU & More [12/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from BROHUG, Kyle Walker, Yellow Claw and more.

Aluna
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, SIDEPIECE, John Newman and More [01/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Just A Gent, Excision, Kayzo and more.

skrillex second sky
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Skrillex, Wildstylez, Tiësto & More [1/06/23]

New major releases include tracks from Taiki Nulight, G Jones, Cheat Codes and more.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: William Black, Party Favor and More [11/05/21]

New major releases include tracks from Tiësto, Alok, Moguai and more.

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Chris Lake & More [5/13/22]

New major releases include tracks from Joel Corry, Ship Wrek, Montell2099 and more.

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from GRiZ, Just A Gent, J. Worra and more.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Nora Van Elken, Malaa & More [6/10/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nitti Gritti, The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren and more.