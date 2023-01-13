EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles - Make You Feel

Kx5 - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame) [KREAM Remix]

Luude & Issey Cross - Oh My (feat. Moby)

Festival Hits 2023

Knock2 - Make U SWEAT!

Rezz & Quackson - Gyrate (feat. Wreckno)

Lil Wayne - A Milli (SIDEPIECE REMIX)

Electronic Avenue

Jauz, Zeds Dead & Nicole Miller - S.O.S.

Marshmello & Jamie Brown - Party Jumpin'

BUNT. & Nate Traveller - Clouds

Hardstyle Heaters

D-Sturb, Act of Rage & Nolz - Magnetism

Darren Styles & KYANU - Come with Me

Timmy Trumpet & Tungevaag - La Danse

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.