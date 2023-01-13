EDM.com Playlist Picks: The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Marshmello & More [1/13/23]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles - Make You Feel
Kx5 - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame) [KREAM Remix]
Luude & Issey Cross - Oh My (feat. Moby)
Festival Hits 2023
Knock2 - Make U SWEAT!
Rezz & Quackson - Gyrate (feat. Wreckno)
Lil Wayne - A Milli (SIDEPIECE REMIX)
Electronic Avenue
Jauz, Zeds Dead & Nicole Miller - S.O.S.
Marshmello & Jamie Brown - Party Jumpin'
BUNT. & Nate Traveller - Clouds
Hardstyle Heaters
D-Sturb, Act of Rage & Nolz - Magnetism
Darren Styles & KYANU - Come with Me
Timmy Trumpet & Tungevaag - La Danse
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.