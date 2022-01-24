The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

In The Dark - Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants

Reflections (Black Coffee Remix) - Themba

Lonely (feat. Sanada Maitreya) - Love Regenerator, Riva Starr & Calvin Harris

Festival Hits 2021

Only One - AC Slater, Tchami & Kate Wild

Turn Off The Lights (Cloonee Remix) - Chris Lake

Losing Sleep - Curbi & Helen

Electronic Avenue

Falling Apart - ARMNHMR & RUNN

After Midnight - Slushii & Mackenzie Sol

Demons - DROELOE

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.