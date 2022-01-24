EDM.com Playlist Picks: Purple Disco Machine, Love Regenerator and AC Slater [1/21/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
In The Dark - Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants
Reflections (Black Coffee Remix) - Themba
Lonely (feat. Sanada Maitreya) - Love Regenerator, Riva Starr & Calvin Harris
Festival Hits 2021
Only One - AC Slater, Tchami & Kate Wild
Recommended Articles
Excision Is Creating a Scholarship Program to Fund Promising Music Producers
The goal of the scholarship is to bankroll promising artists who don't have the time or resources to commit to a career in electronic music production.
The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen
A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.
Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022
Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.
Turn Off The Lights (Cloonee Remix) - Chris Lake
Losing Sleep - Curbi & Helen
Electronic Avenue
Falling Apart - ARMNHMR & RUNN
After Midnight - Slushii & Mackenzie Sol
Demons - DROELOE
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.