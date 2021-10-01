October 1, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]
New major releases include tracks from Sonny Fodera, Claptone, Hugel and more.
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Anywhere With You - Afrojack, Lucas & Steve & Dubvision

Let Me In - REZZ & fknsyd

Last Thought (feat. MKLA) - Sonny Fodera & Vintage Culture

Festival Hits 2021

Pondicherry - DJ Snake & Malaa

Recommended Articles

Dirtybird
FEATURES

From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight

How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.

37 minutes ago
MUSIC RELEASES

That "Oh No" Song From TikTok Was Remixed Into an EDM Track—And It Actually Works

You know the one.

1 hour ago
zeds dead
Lifestyle

Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles

Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.

2 hours ago

Eyes On You - HUGEL & Quarterhead

Verdansk - Skepsis

Electronic Avenue

Go On Then, Love - Said The Sky & The Maine

Don't Worry My Love - Kaivon

Dopamine - Elephante

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

