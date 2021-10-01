EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]

New major releases include tracks from Sonny Fodera, Claptone, Hugel and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Anywhere With You - Afrojack, Lucas & Steve & Dubvision

Let Me In - REZZ & fknsyd

Last Thought (feat. MKLA) - Sonny Fodera & Vintage Culture

Festival Hits 2021

Pondicherry - DJ Snake & Malaa

Eyes On You - HUGEL & Quarterhead

Verdansk - Skepsis

Electronic Avenue

Go On Then, Love - Said The Sky & The Maine

Don't Worry My Love - Kaivon

Dopamine - Elephante

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.