EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Anywhere With You - Afrojack, Lucas & Steve & Dubvision
Let Me In - REZZ & fknsyd
Last Thought (feat. MKLA) - Sonny Fodera & Vintage Culture
Festival Hits 2021
Pondicherry - DJ Snake & Malaa
Eyes On You - HUGEL & Quarterhead
Verdansk - Skepsis
Electronic Avenue
Go On Then, Love - Said The Sky & The Maine
Don't Worry My Love - Kaivon
Dopamine - Elephante
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.