EDM.com Playlist Picks: ACRAZE, Chee, HI-LO and More [10/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Sub Focus, MitiS, Au5 and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

ACRAZE - Believe (feat. Goodboys)

Rêve - Whitney

Galantis - Runaway (U & I) [Subtronics Remix]

Festival Hits 2022

HI-LO - LOKMOTIF

Chee
MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken
Creamfields UK North 2022 - Lorenzo TNC
EVENTS

Creamfields Opens Ticket Portals for 2023 Festivals

The demand for tickets to Creamfields North and South is higher than ever after the iconic festival brand's huge 2022.

By EDM.com Staff
Daft Punk Discovery
Lifestyle

New Book Revisits Daft Punk's First-Ever Interview and Unmasked Cover Shoot

"Daft Punk - We Were The Robots" will also feature unearthed photographs, handwritten notes and drawings.

By Cameron Sunkel

Subfocus & Dimension - Ready To Fly

Chee - Spangled

Electronic Avenue

ORIKO & St. Levi - Together

MitiS & Amidy - It's All You

Au5 & EMME - Another Way

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

