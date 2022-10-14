Skip to main content
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5  [10/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, ARTBAT, Tsu Nami and more.

Tomorrowland/YouTube

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame)

Charlotte de Witte - Missing Channel

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici - Age Of Love (2022 Remix)

Festival Hits 2022

Sam Smith - Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (Disclosure Remix)

MUSIC RELEASES

By Koji Aiken
Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Disclosure's Gritty House Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

The track arrives shortly after Disclosure and Smith celebrated the 10-year anniversary of "Latch."

By Mikala Lugen
Brent Brick Wall Promo Pic
MUSIC RELEASES

Brent Betit Drops Explosive Future House Track, “Haunted”

“Haunted” comes just in time for spooky season

By EDM.com Staff

ARTBAT, David Guetta & Idris Elba - It's Ours 

Honey & Badger - Phone Call

Electronic Avenue

Mat Zo & OLAN - Colours (Tsu Nami Remix)

Modestep & Oddprophet - Far From Blind

FOURA & r.em.edy - Taste

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.

