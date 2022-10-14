EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5  [10/14/22]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame)

Charlotte de Witte - Missing Channel

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici - Age Of Love (2022 Remix)

Festival Hits 2022



Sam Smith - Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (Disclosure Remix)

ARTBAT, David Guetta & Idris Elba - It's Ours

Honey & Badger - Phone Call

Electronic Avenue

Mat Zo & OLAN - Colours (Tsu Nami Remix)

Modestep & Oddprophet - Far From Blind

FOURA & r.em.edy - Taste

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.