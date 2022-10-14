EDM.com Playlist Picks: Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Kx5 [10/14/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade - Alive (feat. The Moth & The Flame)
Charlotte de Witte - Missing Channel
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici - Age Of Love (2022 Remix)
Festival Hits 2022
Sam Smith - Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (Disclosure Remix)
ARTBAT, David Guetta & Idris Elba - It's Ours
Honey & Badger - Phone Call
Electronic Avenue
Mat Zo & OLAN - Colours (Tsu Nami Remix)
Modestep & Oddprophet - Far From Blind
FOURA & r.em.edy - Taste
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.