The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Own the Night - AREA21
All Things $ Can Do (with Travis Barker & Tove Styrke) - Cheat Codes
Cheque - Don Diablo
Festival Hits 2021
Get Back (feat. TITUS) - Breathe Carolina & SMACK
EDM.com Playlist Picks: AREA21, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo and More [10/15/21]
New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, ILLENIUM and 30 Seconds To Mars, and more.
Don't Mind Me - Chapter & Verse
The Void - Donkong, Andrea Marino & Stereoliez
Electronic Avenue
Wouldn't Change A Thing
CLOSE2ME - Tails
Euphoria - Louis The Child
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.