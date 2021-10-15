EDM.com Playlist Picks: AREA21, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo and More [10/15/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Own the Night - AREA21

All Things $ Can Do (with Travis Barker & Tove Styrke) - Cheat Codes

Cheque - Don Diablo

Festival Hits 2021

Get Back (feat. TITUS) - Breathe Carolina & SMACK

Don't Mind Me - Chapter & Verse

The Void - Donkong, Andrea Marino & Stereoliez

Electronic Avenue



Wouldn't Change A Thing

CLOSE2ME - Tails

Euphoria - Louis The Child

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.